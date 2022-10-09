Troost-Ekong: Watford display against Blackpool 'makes my stomach turn'

William Troost-Ekong is upset by Watford’s Championship defeat to Blackpool, claiming the Hornets’ display made his stomach turn.

Hornets bowed 3-1 to Blackpool

Third defeat in five matches

Fit-again Troost-Ekong on parade

WHAT HAPPENED? It took just 10 minutes for the hosts to take the lead at Bloomfield Road through Gary Madine. The Hornets responded courtesy of Imran Louza in the 29th minute. With the fixture looking to end up on a no winner, no vanquished note, Slaven Bilic’s men got punished for loss of concentration as a late Jerry Yates brace sent them to Vicarage Road with heads bowed low.

WHAT HE SAID: While giving his assessment of the result on the Watford website Troost-Ekong expressed his disenchantment with how the Hornets played on Saturday evening: “We’re all hugely disappointed. There were some heated words in the changing room because we all know it wasn’t good enough. We talked about starting positively, and we knew what to expect, but we didn’t do enough.

“After they scored, I think we stayed calm and created chances, and then Imran scored with a brilliant free-kick. At that point, there was enough time to turn it around, but we were naïve with the way we let things slip. We’re all very embarrassed about it, and we all know we’re fully responsible.”

“We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and make things right. The display makes my stomach turn, to be honest, but we know the only way we can turn it around is by getting it right in training, and in our next match.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat ensures Watford’s topsy-turvy campaign continues as they have now lost three out of their last five English Championship matches. Prior to Saturday’s fixture, the Hornets had lost 3-1 to Swansea City at home, so this was another blip.

ALL EYES ON: Troost-Ekong returned to the Watford squad after missing some matches due to a hamstring injury that prevented him from playing Nigeria’s international friendly against Algeria. He was played from start to finish, albeit, could not stop the hosts from sealing all points.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

Watford.

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Troost-Ekong represented the Netherlands at U19, U20 and U20 levels before switching his international allegiance in 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR TROOST-EKONG? The defender will hope to inspire Bilic’s side to winning ways when they welcome Norwich City to Vicarage Road on October 15.