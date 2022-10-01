Troost-Ekong out of Premier League action: Watford provide injury update on Nigeria defender

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has been ruled out of action until mid-October by Watford after picking an injury while on international duty.

Troost-Ekong picked up an injury while playing for Nigeria

He was substituted in the 2-2 draw against Algeria B

He missed the second friendly after returning to England

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old was part of the Super Eagles squad for the friendly matches against Algeria during the Fifa international break.

First, Nigeria lined up against Algeria B in a test match and it was in this game where Troost-Ekong picked up a hamstring injury and was withdrawn in the 2-2 draw.

His injury later looked serious and he was allowed to leave camp and return to England for further assessment. So he missed the second build-up game against Algeria's senior team which the Atlas Lions won 2-1.

WHAT DID WATFORD SAY? Ahead of the Hornets EFL Championship fixture against Stoke City, the club have confirmed new manager Slaven Bilic will be without a handful of players among them the Super Eagle.

"William Troost-Ekong was forced off the pitch with a hamstring injury whilst representing Nigeria last week, and is aiming for a mid-October return," read part of the club's statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Watford got relegated from the Premier League, Troost-Ekong has only managed two appearances overall in the EFL Championship, accumulating 97 minutes of playing time.

He has been selected in the starting XI in one of these appearances across their 10 fixtures and been used as a substitute on one occasion. Last season in the Premier League, the Super Eagle featured in 17 games for the Hornets.

WHAT NEXT FOR TROOST-EKONG? The injury will thus keep him out of Watford's visit to face Stoke City on Sunday. Watford are currently lying ninth on the 24-team table with 14 points.