Trincao told Barcelona & Koeman were wrong for him as winger prepares to open Wolves loan

The 21-year-old's former coach in the Braga academy system believes a 2020 switch to Camp Nou was always destined to prove difficult

Francisco Trincao has been told that he moved to Barcelona at the wrong time, with the Wolves loanee's former academy coach expecting trouble at Camp Nou with Ronald Koeam at the helm and a Lionel Messi contract saga raging.

The highly-rated winger saw a deal done with the Liga giants in January 2020, with his potential being noted after stepping out of the academy system in his native Portugal at Braga.

Trincao did take in 42 appearances for Barca last season, scoring three goals, but there was always drama in Catalunya and he is now being allowed to spend the 2021-22 campaign in the Premier League at Molineux.

What has been said?

Jose Carvalho Araujo, who worked with Trincao at Braga, believes a spell in England will prove beneficial, telling Sky Sports: "It [a move to Spain] was the first challenge that he had outside of his comfort zone and I do not think it was the best moment to be joining Barcelona as a young player.

"It was a transition stage for the club with all the troubles that they had with Lionel Messi and the board."

Araujo added on the difficulties endured by a player of considerable promise: "I do not know Ronald Koeman but he did not seem like a guy who would develop young talent.

"[Wolves boss] Bruno Lage did that at Benfica. He took several young kids and did an amazing job there. He is the guy to develop young talent and I think that will help a lot.

"Knowing Bruno Lage, he understands how to motivate young players and give them the tools to improve.

"Trincao will be more mature for his experience at Barcelona and he will also know some of the players at Wolves. It is more of a family environment for him."

The bigger picture

While seeing plenty of game time for Barca in 2020-21, Trincao was handed just three starts by Koeman in La Liga.

The vast majority of his minutes were seen off the bench, making it difficult for consistency to be established, and Wolves will hope that they can be the ones to unlock full potential in the forward.

There are a number of Portuguese players in the West Midlands, and another coach from that part of that world following Nuno's departure, and that should make Trincao's adaptation process easier as he looks to hit the ground running in new surroundings.

