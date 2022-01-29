Trending: Nigerians storm social media to mock Tunisia after Afcon elimination

Tunisia’s ouster from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso has Nigerian fans talking on social media.

Dango Ouattara’s first half effort was enough for ten-man Stallions to silence the 2004 African champions in the quarter-final encounter staged at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Saturday.

Even at their opponents' numerical disadvantage, the Carthage Eagles could not restore parity as they kissed the competition goodbye.

Having in mind that it was the North Africans who kicked Augustine Eguavoen's Super Eagles out in the Round of 16, Nigerians mocked the elimination of Mondher Kebaier’s men.

Why is #TeamTunisia sad of there loss? Are they even a good team from the beginning of the tournament? Absolutely no. They are just lucky against #TeamNigeria the other day.

Go home #TeamTunisia #AFCON2021 — Biodun Ojelade (@Biodunojelade19) January 29, 2022

#TeamTunisia Now u understand what happened at the red sea😂 Touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm #TeamBurkinaFaso pic.twitter.com/YDgSACivSc — FÃMËKÏD🇳🇬 (@_famekid) January 29, 2022

Burkina Faso don beat the Tunisia Eguavoen and his 'exciting' football couldn't beat.#AFCON2021 #TeamTunisia #TeamBurkinaFaso — Tomiwa Ojo (@10Qmedia) January 29, 2022

How does that L taste #TeamTunisia ? — Bolu von Voetbal (@whedah) January 29, 2022

Good job by #TeamBurkinaFaso

Well deserved win against #TeamTunisia who ran out of ideas in the game.#AFCON2021 — ADETUNJI JOSHUA AKIN (@jshtnd) January 29, 2022

#TeamTunisia too neither have a Plan B yet he was talking back at Eguavoen the last time that he didn't have alternative. When you're lucky on the day, it's better you appreciate the other than drag them down self.#AFCON2021 #CAN2021 — Ọpẹ́olúwa Sẹ́masà (@semasir) January 29, 2022

Yes #TeamTunisia were poor at this #AFCON2021 , but people get off that wagon of "I talk am-isms". #TeamNigeria lost to a side that pushed the bar a notch higher that day. Our players and the Coach snoozed, the Referee enjoyed his time in the Sun and the Opponent profited. — The Land & People (@deniyiclement) January 29, 2022

Where are u tunisians? :( — 𝑆𝐴𝑀🕊️ (@BellaTweets) January 29, 2022

Tunisians are good at cheating. Falling like leaves about. Lazy footballers. I can't wait for them to be knocked out by #TeamBurkinaFaso Useless North Africans. #AFCON2021



Ousame Dembele Rofiat Luiz Diaz Yahoo Babalawo — Don Charly (@okolicharles1) January 29, 2022

Do Tunisians use Twitter? Asking for my Nigerian friends😂🤣😄.

Congrats Burkina Faso #AFCON2021 #BFATUN — Ben McBidis 🇳🇬 (@McBidis) January 29, 2022

Still wondering how these Tunisians silenced the Super Eagles. How? #Afcon2021 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) January 29, 2022

Nigerian rn after Burkina Faso eliminate Tunisia pic.twitter.com/6bb2jqex49 — DON ALONSO (@DonAlonso01) January 29, 2022

Tunisia has been eliminated from the Afcon by Burkina Faso. pic.twitter.com/Nw2mpvhZg0 — A N Y I D O N (High Quality Pams Slippers 🔌) (@AlexJoeRio) January 29, 2022

Tunisia were not meant to go beyond the R16. With every kick in this game, the Super Eagles defeat hurts more. 😐#AFCON2021 — Emmanuel Etim (@Emiearth) January 29, 2022