Trending: ‘Iwobi can’t be trusted in an Everton shirt’ – Fans furious after Southampton defeat
Everton fans were left furious with the performance of winger Alex Iwobi as they suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.
After his impressive display that saw the Toffees defeat Leeds United 3-0 in their last league assignment at Goodison Park, the former Arsenal player was handed yet another start by manager Frank Lampard against the Saints.
Editors' Picks
- Why don't Chelsea look anything like world champions? Tuchel's excuses don't explain why Lukaku & Co are toiling
- How does Chelsea star Fran Kirby fit into Sarina Wiegman’s England?
- 'We can challenge the USWNT!' – New Zealand star Bowen determined to avoid 'embarrassment' at SheBelieves Cup
- Salah, Mane & Diaz deliver as Liverpool keep title charge on course with Norwich win
However, the 25-year-old Nigeria international could not replicate the same form as he did against Leeds as Southampton scored two second-half goals courtesy of Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long to inflict on Everton their 13th defeat of the season.
Iwobi, who has managed only one goal in 15 appearances in this campaign, was withdrawn in the 65th minute for Andros Townsend. Iwobi’s poor display has left many Everton fans asking questions, one wondering why the club had to pay 40million Euros to sign the player from Arsenal.
Other fans feel the Super Eagle does not deserve to wear the Everton shirt, while others have called on Lampard to bench the player until he proves he can play in the top-flight as a substitute.
Below is how fans reacted to Iwobi's display in the latest defeat for the Toffees.