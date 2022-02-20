Trending: ‘Iwobi can’t be trusted in an Everton shirt’ – Fans furious after Southampton defeat

Everton fans were left furious with the performance of winger Alex Iwobi as they suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

After his impressive display that saw the Toffees defeat Leeds United 3-0 in their last league assignment at Goodison Park, the former Arsenal player was handed yet another start by manager Frank Lampard against the Saints.

However, the 25-year-old Nigeria international could not replicate the same form as he did against Leeds as Southampton scored two second-half goals courtesy of Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long to inflict on Everton their 13th defeat of the season.

Iwobi, who has managed only one goal in 15 appearances in this campaign, was withdrawn in the 65th minute for Andros Townsend. Iwobi’s poor display has left many Everton fans asking questions, one wondering why the club had to pay 40million Euros to sign the player from Arsenal.

Other fans feel the Super Eagle does not deserve to wear the Everton shirt, while others have called on Lampard to bench the player until he proves he can play in the top-flight as a substitute.

Article continues below

Below is how fans reacted to Iwobi's display in the latest defeat for the Toffees.

Every game is a learning curve for Lampard and I hope today he has learnt that Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi can't be trusted in an Everton shirt. A 9/10 once every 8 weeks, followed by 7 weeks of 3/10, is not good enough. We'll beat City next week though — Daniel Hints (@DanHints) February 19, 2022

Maybe @Everton and Frank Lampard need to get @alexiwobi Nigerian coach to work as assistant coach at Everton — Towards a better nation (@kingofsinging) February 19, 2022

Will the really Alex Iwobi please stand up! anonymous 45mins again — Lee brierley (@EFCLEE) February 19, 2022

Alex Iwobi is an IMPOSTER as a footballer…how he plays I’ll never understand it — Michael Trenard (@MTrenardSikse) February 19, 2022

Genuinely cannot believe #EFC paid 40m for Alex Iwobi. Terrible footballer. #saintsfc — Andrew (@andrew2021k) February 19, 2022

Everton Sub



Alex Iwobi OFF



Andros Townsend ON



This, Frank, is why we put our best players out there, instead of rewarding Iwobi for playing good against a terrible Leeds team. Put him back on the bench until he can prove he can play in this league as a sub. — SHOWTIME_EFC💙 (@EfcShowtime) February 19, 2022

Do not entirely get the point of Andre Gomes. Same for Alex Iwobi. — Jacob Ritchie (@ritchiejacob625) February 19, 2022

Watched Southampton vs Everton today... Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes are a waste of a shirt... Stuart Armstrong and Romeau ran the show .... Everton can't keep punting balls up to the strikers need someone like Armstrong to run with ball and open up defences — Mickticfan (@mickticfan) February 19, 2022

Sign of a bad team is being inconsistent .. we are very inconsistent basically at every position on the pitch. The way Alex Iwobi can look like a generational talent one game and look like a below average footballer the next describes us perfectly. — CT (@Ctorres2144) February 19, 2022

Blues where calling Alex Iwobi Ronaldinho last week — SomeEvertonfan (@SomeEvertonFan) February 19, 2022