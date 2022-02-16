Trending: Football fans rave about Lamptey’s performance against Manchester United
Tariq Lamptey put up a commendable performance although Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in Tuesday’s Premier League showing.
Lifted by their away win at Watford their last time out, the Seagull travelled to Old Trafford with the ambition of picking all points against Ralf Rangnick’s men.
However, that was not the case as they crumbled thanks to second-half strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.
One of the standout performers for Graham Potter’s men was Lamptey – who was introduced for Leandro Trossard on the hour mark.
Aside from giving the Red Devils a restless night with his interminable runs, the 21-year-old - who has been linked with a big club move out of Falmer Stadium – contributed 22 touches, eight passes and a passing 100% passing accuracy.
For this reason, Africans went on social media to express their delight with his performance.
Below are some of the best posts: