Trending: Fans hail Senegal and Sadio Mane as deserved winners at Afcon 2021

Senegal were crowned 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the final on Sunday night.
Sadio Mane netted the winning spot-kick as the West African side clinched their first-ever Afcon title - denying Egypt a record-extending eighth continent trophy.
The Liverpool star had seen his penalty saved just seven minutes into the game by Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski who was named Man of the Match, but Mane held his nerve when he returned in the shootout.
Mane, who scored three times and provided two assists during the competition, was named Player of the Tournament and many fans took to social media to react to the enthralling encounter.
