Trending: Black Stars fans split on Hughton as Ghana boss
Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to take over Ghana’s coaching job, his possible appointment generating a lot of excitement on social media.
The Black Stars are in the market for a new coach following the sacking of Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac on the back of a first-round elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
With Ghana set to take on arch-rival Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs in March, the Ghana Football Association is imminently expected to name a new boss, at least in an interim role.
According to media reports, Hughton, who was born to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother in England, has become the leading candidate for the Stars job, ahead of the likes of Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo and Aston Villa U23 manager George Boateng.
Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their thoughts, mostly positively, on the possible appointment of the 63-year-old, who has reportedly already arrived in Ghana for talks.
Below are some of the best social reactions: