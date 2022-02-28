Trending: ‘Aubameyang has more goals than Messi in 2022’ – Fans in awe of Barcelona star
Barcelona fans have taken to social media pages to hail the performance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scored yet again in the team’s 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga fixture on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Gabon international, who joined the Catalans from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, opened the score in the 37th minute after he connected with a loose ball in the area.
Ousmane Dembele scored the second in the 73rd minute, Luuk de Jong added the third in the 90th minute before Memphis Depay rounded up the huge win in stoppage time. The Gabon striker's goal against Athletic was his first at Camp Nou but fourth in the top-flight having scored a hat-trick as Barcelona humiliated Valencia 4-1 a week ago.
Fans have compared Aubameyang’s fine start to Barcelona life to that of Lionel Messi's struggles at French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.
While others were quick to lavish praise across the Barcelona squad.
At least one Barca fan was forced to eat his words after being less than impressed with Auba's acquisition.
Others could not believe that Auba's English club let him go on a free transfer to the Catalan giants.
Many could not hide their glee that Auba is banging them in for Barca, and couldn't resist a dig at Arsenal's goal scoring record this year.
What's your view? Will Aubameyang prove to be the best bit of business in the whole transfer window? Tell us in the comments below.