Trending: Arsenal supporters wowed by Pepe in win over Wolves

Arsenal supporters have taken to their respective social media accounts to laud the impact made by Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe in the 2-1 win over Wolves on Thursday night at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides met in the Premier League match and it was the visitors who found the back of the net after just 10 minutes courtesy of Hee-Chan Hwang. The lead lasted until the 82nd minute.

Pepe received a good pass in the danger zone, turned well before beating the goalkeeper and bringing the teams back to level terms. Alexandre Lacazette then forced Sa Jose to an own goal in stoppage time to seal all three points for the Gunners.

However, it is Pepe who has been praised for his impact in the game and some fans feel Gunners boss Mikel Arteta should consider starting him in future matches.

Oh my World, what a beautiful goal by Nicolas Pèpe 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Anuoluwapo🎖 (@emmymosckie) February 25, 2022

Nicolas Pepe 19 minutes 22 touches one goal, Romelu Lukaku 90 minutes 7 touches. Wonders shall never end. — Petero Pitaa Arsenal (Gunners✍) (@PeteroPitaa) February 25, 2022

I wore a Nicolas Pepe shirt to the club tonight with 0 shame. This club has a dangerous hold on me pic.twitter.com/KflLIwwHsf — Charlie Carey (@JafuliCharlie) February 25, 2022

Nicolas PEPE game changer in 20 mins i love you bro @Arsenal lets goooooooooooo @LacazetteAlex brilliant finish loved that...the rest of the team good work cant wait for more top 4 here we come — Edonko Bitters (@Edzordzinam3) February 25, 2022

Think it's high time Mikel Arteta give Nicolas Pepe a chance in the team. — Hector Neves 🇬🇧 🇵🇹 (@DonPartey) February 25, 2022

That spin last night from Nicolas Pepe before the equaliser was 🔥 and that last min winner was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Missed the #ARSWOL game last night. Watched the highlights in the morning and thoroughly enjoyed it.

HOW DID I MISS THIS GAME ? Ahhhhh !!!#Arsenal #ARSWOL #COYG — Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) February 25, 2022

Beauty finish from Nicolas Pepe🔥 pic.twitter.com/n7LFw4ltIZ — Harryson Mass (@HarrysonTz) February 25, 2022

When my manager said everyone has a part to play, he f**king meant it and my word did Nicolas Pepe & Eddie Nketiah play their part in the top four challenge tonight!



Massive. Huge. Gargantuan. https://t.co/X7YMCeNKGD — Oración (@Es_oracion_) February 25, 2022

Ivory Coast withdrew the Nicolas Pepe that left Arsenal bench to AFCON and released the new upgraded version 3.0 #afc pic.twitter.com/ONger1pV61 — Iliyasu Zakari (@ziliyax) February 25, 2022

No way we won ffs I slept off after the 70th minute. Nicolas Pepe, what a footballer❤. — P. (@lowemeparaag) February 25, 2022

So you telling me end of season Nicolas Pepe is here?! Top 4 is ours to lose — Vasanth 💫 (@gully_point) February 25, 2022

Lacazzete and Nicolas Pepe are the 2 most underrated ayers in the league. Look at their performance today. Glad we sold auba he was useless — Emile-smith-goat (@guh_4life) February 25, 2022

Final impression on Nicolas Pepe. Incredibly talented player. Very special but also wildly inconsistent — Hot Fork (@raymondthejojo) February 25, 2022

Nicolas Pépé & Eddie Nketiah. Take a bow. Absolutely changed the game. Can’t praise them enough. — Chris Modisz baba (@modiszbaba) February 25, 2022

Appreciation post for Nicolas Pepe. Excellent performance proving why he's in the squad — Boxing Gooner (@AllThingsBxing1) February 25, 2022

Arteta never liked Nicolas Pepe, but Pepe always proves him wrong — SIPHO MBOKAZI (@mbokazi_sipho) February 24, 2022

Nicolas Pepe is our best attacking player. He needs to play week in week out, it’s as simple as that… — arsenalgramz (@ArsenalGramz) February 24, 2022

Nicolas Pepe take a bow, what a performance from the gun — Jos Nicholls (@Josnicholls) February 24, 2022

Nicolas Pepe you little dancer can’t believe he’s just scored and assisted in that game man — Djali Katundit (@_ArsenalPOV) February 24, 2022