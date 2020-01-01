Traore and Jimenez solid partnership continues in Wolves victory over Bournemouth

The Mexican forward and Spanish-Malian winger combined once again to give the West Midlands outfit all three points

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez combined for the 10th time in the Premier League this season as Wolverhampton Wanderers eased to a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Molineux on Wednesday.

have been in superb form this season largely thanks to this duo whose chemistry keeps going stronger each passing game.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men had claimed a 2-0 win at in the resumption of Premier League fixtures last weekend. It was not an easy one though as they had to wait until the 73rd to get their first goal courtesy of Jimenez from a Traore assist followed by Pedro Neto netting the second from a Matt Doherty assist.

Traore started in attack this time alongside Jimenez and Diogo Jota and they had to wait until the 60th minute for the goal to come, Traore’s well-drilled cross on the right flank finding Jimenez who fired a powerful header home.

10 - Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have now combined for 10 Premier League goals this season, the most of any PL duo, and just the seventh different partnership to manage at least 10 in a single campaign in the competition. Brand. pic.twitter.com/9Zzj4stU1F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

The involvement between Traore and Jimenez made it the 10th time this season both combined for a goal, which is the highest in the Premier League, ahead of ’s Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne (six), ’s Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino (five) and ’s Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell (five).

Traore has now been involved in 19 goals this term in all competitions (six goals, 12 assists) while Jimenez has almost double that tally as the club’s leading marksman with 34 (24 goals, 10 assists).

The Mexican forward and Catalonia-born winger of Malian descent have also been heavily involved in fixtures with a joint 91 apperances in a campaign that sees Wolves still involved in the with a 1-1 first leg result at Olympiacos in the round of 16.

21 - Adama Traoré has drawn 21 cards in the opposition half this season, three more than any other player in the Premier League (Wilfried Zaha, 18). Bulldozer. pic.twitter.com/7YGClxAMKN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Traore has also had the reputation being fouled a lot by the opposition which has led to 21 cards been dished out, three more ahead of and forward Wilfried Zaha with 18.

Wolves are neck on neck with fifth-placed in the standings on 49 points, just two points shy of fourth-placed who later play Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.