African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Liverpool star Mane to cost Real Madrid €150m

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mane to cost €150m

star Sadio Mane is valued at around €150 million as Real Madrid’s interest in him continues to grow, according to France Football.

The 2019 African Player of the Year has been outstanding this season with Liverpool, with his 18 goals steering the Reds closer to their first league title in 30 years.

The publication also revealed Mane is unhappy with Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool manager publicly backed his teammate Virgil van Dijk ahead of him.

More teams

PSG show interest in Bennacer

leaders PSG have identified 's Ismael Bennacer as an option to reinforce their midfield, according to Le10Sport.

Bennacer has established himself as a regular fixture at San Siro Stadium since his summer arrival, featuring in 20 games this season.

The international is no stranger to PSG's sporting director Leonardo who was formerly the director of football at Milan before he left for the French capital in July 2019.

Feghouli to leave

Galatasaray are set to part ways with Algerian playmaker Sofiane Feghouli when the transfer window opens.

Fanatik via Foot Mercato claims the Turkish Super Lig giants would accept offers for the 30-year-old because of his financial demands as he is currently earning €3.85 million per year, without bonuses.

Feghouli joined the Lions from in 2017, and he still has two years left on his current deal.

Article continues below

PSG enter race to sign Hakimi

PSG have joined a number of European teams in showing interest to sign Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi, Marca has reported.

Hakimi has been impressive in the where he is currently on a two-year loan with .

The French outfit views the Moroccan full-back as a replacement for Thomas Meunier who is out of contract at the end of the season.