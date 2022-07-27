Barcelona agree Kounde deal as they beat Chelsea to Sevilla defender in transfer worth more than €50m

The defender is set for Camp Nou after a lengthy transfer battle

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla for a base fee of €50 million ($50m/£42) plus add-ons, GOAL can confirm. He is expected to sign a four-year contract that will run until 2026.

Kounde had been pursued by Chelsea since at least last summer, but he preferred a move to Camp Nou.

What is the total transfer fee for Kounde?

On top of an initial €50m fee, there will be between €5m and €10m in add-ons, GOAL understands.

The 23-year-old, who can play centre-back and right-back, represents Sevilla's record transfer sale. However, Bordeaux will receive a sell-on sum of around €8m.

