TP Mazembe hit back at Club Africain for alleged food-poisoning accusations

TP Mazembe claim Club Africain accused them of poisoning their players, leading to the Tunisians' 8-0 Caf defeat

TP Mazembe sporting director Frederic Kitenge has threatened to report Tunisian giants Club Africain for defamation after being accused of food-poisoning the North Africans’ players.

Kitenge says they suffered reputational damage after Club Africain performed medical tests on their players as they pointed fingers at TP Mazembe for food poisoning ahead of last weekend’s group stage tie in Lumbumbashi.

Club Africain lost the match 8-0, a record scoreline at this stage of the competition. The tests, conducted in Tunisia, came out negative and Club Africain have sent the samples to France for further analysis.

"Club Africain accuse TP Mazembe of having poisoned their players by injecting substances into their food. The accuser is secretary general of the club. But this crude stance has not stopped the Tunisians’ coach Ellili to leave this sinking ship,” Tweeted Kitenge as TP Mazembe also quoted the postings on their website.

“Club Africain chose their hotel (the famous Grand Karavia) and came with their own food, water and cook, and the match went live on television. Bad loser.”

Kitenge later on threatened to lodge a complaint against Club Africain for soiling their reputation with the accusations.

“Shame on Club African. The Tunisian doctors at the club did not find anything after the tests done on the players. Pure fabrication. TP Mazembe is entitled to complain for the breach of its reputation,” he posted.

The result was a record scoreline that surpassed Asec Mimosas’ 7-0 mauling of Algerian CR Belouizdad in 2001.

