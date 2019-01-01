Townsend wins Premier League Goal of the Season for thunderbolt against Man City

The winger hit a superb volley against the champions en route to an unlikely win at the Etihad Stadium to claim the end-of-season award

winger Andros Townsend has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his spectacular strike in a 3-2 victory away at .

A half-clearance fell to Townsend around 25 yards from goal and he hit it first-time on the volley to send a rocket of a shot past Ederson and into the top-right corner.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Luka Milivojevic also scored for Palace as goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne were not enough to prevent a sole home defeat of the league season for City.

Townsend's strike saw off competition from the likes of Vincent Kompany, for his screamer against , Eden Hazard, for his dazzling solo strike for against West Ham and Aaron Ramsey, who slotted home on the turn to finish off a magnificent team move against .

Other contenders included goals from Fulham pair Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle, striker Daniel Sturridge, forward Son Heung-Min, Newcastle defender Fabian Schar and and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert.

The Palace winger's award-winning goal was one of just six Premier League strikes notched this campaign, with Townsend finding the back of the net against Chelsea, , Liverpool, Cardiff and Bournemouth, as well as against City.

He featured in every one of Palace's 38 league games this season as they managed a 12th-place finish in the table under Roy Hodgson, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Townsend arrived at Selhurst Park from Newcastle in the summer of 2016 and has managed 14 goals in 124 games across all competitions, nine of which came this season.

He has also recorded 22 assists for the club in that period, managing six this term.

With rumours circling over star forward Wilfried Zaha following his comments about wanting to play in the Champions League, it may be that more strikes like the one Townsend produced in Manchester will be required to help fill the void, should the international leave.