Tottenham's Winks won't get complacent ahead of new season

The England international is fresh off his best season yet but the midfielder is staying grounded.

midfielder Harry Winks is not getting complacent in his bid to become a regular Premier League starter in the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old made 17 top-flight starts last term as he battled hip and groin injuries during somewhat of a stop-start campaign.

But Winks' quality was on full display in June's final, impressing in an ultimately disappointing outing for Tottenham as ran out 2-0 winners.

Winks described his season as "probably my best" in Tottenham colours but knows the importance of keeping level-headed.

“I had a relatively injury-free season last year until the end and I played a lot of matches, started a lot of matches and it was incredible, probably my best season so far at the club," he told Tottenham's official website.

"I feel I’ve become an important player now and I couldn’t ask for more. Now I need to work as hard as I can to stay in there."



"I feel I've become an important player now and I couldn't ask for more."

After making his 100th appearance in a Tottenham shirt at the opening game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Winks knows of the hard work and determination that is required to continue playing week in, week out.

Playing 41 times in all competitions last season, Winks built up a strong reputation in the side but he is aware that having one good season doesn't merit a starting jersey.

He added: "If you'd asked me three or four years ago if I wanted to be in this position now I would have snapped your hand off, but the most important thing now is not to get carried away, to work as hard as I can and try to stay in there and maintain that position because there are so many top players here.

"Staying in is the hardest. It's fantastic to get there but staying there is tough with so many top-quality players at the club, all wanting to start."

Tottenham have not made a signing since Lucas Moura in January 2018 but have been linked with moves for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and winger Jack Clarke.

The north London side open their 2019-2020 Premier League campaign at home to promoted before making the trip to champions the following weekend.