Tottenham's Aurier denies spitting claims

Video footage appeared to show the Ivory Coast international spitting towards fans after scoring against Olympiacos

Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier has denied claims he spat at supporters during their victory against Olympiacos on Tuesday.

The international delivered an impressive performance, scoring and providing an assist.

However, while celebrating his goal in the encounter, video footage appeared to show the defender spitting towards fans.

“Little personal message to correct a controversy, I will never spit on animals, let alone humans,” Aurier posted on Instagram.

“Let alone fans of this club that gives me the opportunity to express myself and do my job.

“Let's focus on the most important goals that are coming soon. Thank you all for the support.”

Aurier, who has made 11 appearances this season, will hope to continue his impressive form when Tottenham take on Bournemouth on Saturday.