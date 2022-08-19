Tottenham vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Antonio Conte will be hoping to see his side enjoy home comforts when they play host to a team that has been splashing more cash

Tottenham have made a positive start to their 2022-23 campaign, collecting four points from their opening two games, and will be eager to remain among the early pacesetters when welcoming Wolves to north London. Bruno Lage’s side have been splashing the cash again, with a club-record transfer deal wrapped up for Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, and will be looking for an immediate return on that investment.

Wolves have emerged victorious in three of their last four trips to Spurs, and GOAL has all of the information you need right here to stay up to date with how they get on during their latest visit to the English capital.

Tottenham vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game Tottenham vs Wolves Date August 20, 2022 Kick-off 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Wolves will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and made available to stream on the BT Sport App and online at BTSport.com.

In the United States, the action can be caught live on NBC Universo and through the NBC Sports and Peacock Premium streaming services.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App, BTSport.com US NBC Universo NBC Sports, Peacock Premium

Tottenham squad & team news

Summer signing Clement Lenglet has played just four competitive minutes since linking up with Spurs, and an adductor issue continues to cause him trouble – meaning that a late fitness test will be carried out.

Central defence could be an issue, then, with Cristian Romero reportedly facing up to four weeks out with a muscle injury.

Oliver Skipp is another of those currently nursing a knock, with a hairline fracture on his heel keeping the promising midfielder stuck on the sidelines.

Antonio Conte is, however, almost at full strength in attack, and will be mulling over whether to hand Brazil international Richarlison a first Premier League start following his transfer from Everton.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Austin, Forster Defenders Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Sanchez, Emerson, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, Ndombele Forwards Son, Kane, Moura, Gil, Richarlison

Wolves squad & team news

Nunes, who has been snapped up from Sporting for £38 million ($46m), could be handed his debut as fellow countryman Goncalo Guedes pushes for a first start following a big-money move of his own.

Raul Jimenez has returned to training following a MCL strain, but will not be rushed back into action, while exciting winger Chiquinho could sit out the entire campaign after undergoing knee surgery.

Portuguese playmaker Joao Moutinho picked up a foot problem on the opening weekend against Leeds, but he is ready to slot back into Lage’s plans as Wolves go in search of a first win of the new season.