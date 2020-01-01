Tottenham vs West Ham United ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Hammers will visit Spurs with the hope of picking a third straight win after two season-opening losses

will play host to on Sunday for a London derby encounter as Gareth Bale is expected to make his first appearance since 2013.

Tottenham vs West Ham United Latest Odds

Tottenham won both Premier League meetings with West Ham last season; they last won three in a row against the Hammers with a run of five between March 2008-December 2009 and another win has been tipped at (1.60) with ZEbet.

Tottenham are winless at home so far in the Premier League this season (D1 L1), scoring just once and conceding twice and West Ham United have been tipped to stretch the winless run at (5.20).

Tottenham and West Ham United have registered 52 draws since they first met and another draw to happen on Sunday has been priced at (4.30).

Tottenham vs West Ham United Team News

Eric Dier who has a hamstring issue is doubtful for the Hammers’ visit while Japhet Tanganga and Gio Lo Celso will miss out through injuries.

For David Moyes who has never defeated Jose Mourinho in 14 matches across all competitions could miss doubtful Ryan Fredericks with a hamstring problem and Arthur Masuaku who is battling a knee injury.

Defender Issa Diop is available after he recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Tottenham vs West Ham Preview

Tottenham have lost just three of their last 27 home London derbies in the Premier League (W18 D6). However, two of those defeats have come in their last five such games, including one against West Ham in April 2019.

West Ham have lost seven of their nine Premier League London derbies since the start of last season, winning the other two (both vs ). Indeed, the Hammers have lost more London derby matches than any other side in Premier League history (104).

Tips and Predictions

Spurs have scored 13 goals in their past two matches in all competitions while West Ham United have scored seven unanswered goals in their previous two league matches. Punters can therefore take an offer of both teams to score at (1.58) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.