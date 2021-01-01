Tottenham vs Chelsea BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The London derby offers Mourinho a chance to end a poor run stretching to six games against his former side

Tottenham will host Chelsea on Thursday for a Premier League match as Jose Mourinho is looking for a first win against his former side in a seventh attempt.

Mourinho hasn’t won any of his last six meetings with the Blues in all competitions (D3 L3). Only against Barcelona (7 between April 2011-January 2012) has he had a longer winless run against an opponent in his managerial career.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Latest Odds

Despite being the only side still unbeaten in Premier League London derbies this season, Spurs have won just one of their five such matches so far this term (D4) and the second win in six games has been tipped to happen at (3.60) with BetKing.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with Spurs (W3 D1) and the fourth win in five games has been considered to occur at (2.15).

A draw between the London rivals has been valued at (3.35).

Tottenham vs Chelsea Team News

Mourinho will be without Harry Kane who is suffering from an ankle strain, Dele Alli who has a tendon problem, Sergio Reguilon who is suffering from a muscle issue while a hamstring injury is set to rule out Giovani Lo Celso.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier are expected to be involved as they are back after missing the match against Brighton.

For Thomas Tuchel, he will have to wait for late assessments on Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz who did not finish Wednesday training sessions.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham have lost two of their last three home league games against Chelsea (W1), more than they had in their previous 11 (W5 D5 L1). They haven’t lost consecutive home league games against the Blues since a run of three between April 2004-August 2005.

Spurs were one of three English teams Thomas Tuchel had faced before becoming Chelsea manager, along with Liverpool and Manchester United, all in European matches. Tuchel won both of his Europa League matches against Spurs in March 2016 as Borussia Dortmund manager, winning both legs of the last 16 of that season’s tournament.

Chelsea have lost four of their last five away league games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 16 on the road (W7 D5).

Last time out, Tuchel became the first Chelsea manager to keep a clean sheet in each of his first two Premier League games in charge since Rafael Benitez in November 2012. The last Chelsea manager to do so in his first three in the competition was José Mourinho in August 2004.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Tips and Predictions

Tottenham have netted nine goals but have not kept a clean sheet in the last five games while Chelsea have scored just six goals in the same number of games where they have also conceded three. Punters can take an offer of under 1.5 goals at (3.18) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.