Tottenham told they 'must listen' to Pochettino as exit talk builds once more

The Argentine Champions League finalist is being linked with other major roles, with his current employers being urged to meet his demands

have been told they “must listen” to Mauricio Pochettino, with Danny Rose aware of the need to ensure that a highly-rated coach remains in north London.

Speculation surrounding the Argentine tactician has started to surface once more.

Spurs have secured another top-four finish in the Premier League, moved into a new home and reached the final.

They have done all of that in 2018-19 without adding to their ranks in the last two transfer windows.

Pochettino has delivered on his remit, but he has hinted that his future may lie elsewhere without a "clear" plan.

He has been linked with a role at Juventus that Massimiliano Allegri is about to vacate, while talk of interest from the likes of and is never far away.

Rose is among those hoping to see Spurs retain the services of a manager who has taken them to another level, with it vital that the club cater to his demands heading into a big summer.

“They must listen to the manager,” the international full-back told talkSPORT.

“I fully agree with everything he says. He said recently that he needs to know what the next chapter of the club is.

“Not many people could operate in the circumstances that he’s done. We had no stadium, we’ve not signed anybody. Tottenham have a different way of working.

“Not many managers would have been able to do what Mauricio has done, in terms of securing Champions League football four years in a row and finishing second, third and fourth.

“He’s brought through a number of young players and got them into the England squad.

“We definitely have to listen to what he thinks and what he wants and hopefully we can give him that.”

Rose added on Pochettino: “He’s a very likeable person, he’s very calm and even when we’re losing there’s only been one or two times where he’s raised his voice at half-time.

Article continues below

“He’s very approachable too, so I can’t speak highly enough for him and what he’s done for my career at Tottenham.

“He’s changed me as a player and promised me he’d make me an England player. He fully deserves all the accolades that have come his way.”

Pochettino committed to a new five-year contract with Tottenham in May 2018, with the intention being that he will remain in his current post for many years to come.