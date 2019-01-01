Tottenham-linked Bale hails 'serial winner' Mourinho & tips them to win trophies

The Wales forward believes the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is the perfect man to end Spurs' wait to lift silverware

Gareth Bale says Jose Mourinho is a "serial winner" who is capable of bringing silverware to amid speculation linking the star with a return to north London.

Mourinho signed a three-and-a-half year contract to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last month, just under a year after his sacking as manager.

The Portuguese has lifted 25 trophies during his managerial career, including three Premier League titles over two spells at as well as the League Cup, Community Shield and in his first season at Old Trafford.

Tottenham, in contrast, have not won a trophy since 2008, with many tipping Mourinho to be the man to end that drought.

That is certainly the opinion of Madrid forward Bale - who has been linked with a move to Spurs - who believes Mourinho’s appointment has sent out a message to the rest of the Premier League.

"Having Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he is a serial winner," he told BT Sport.

"If Tottenham want to win trophies then I don’t think there is a better partnership."

Bale enraged Real Madrid supporters last month when he posed in front of a Welsh flag saying ' . Golf. Madrid. In that order' while celebrating his country’s qualification for next summer’s European Championship. As a result he was jeered by his own fans during Real’s next game against .

It's not the first time the 30-year-old has been booed by Los Blancos supporters during his time in the Spanish capital, despite helping the club win 13 trophies, including four titles.

Bale says he has learned to deal with the jeers as he has grown older and remains committed to Zinedine Zidane’s side regardless.

"I knew it (posing with the flag) would cause controversy but I was celebrating with my fans, my friends and the other players," he said.

"The Welsh flag was there and you can never turn down the Welsh flag. Wherever I am on a football pitch I will give 100 percent whether I’m in Wales or Madrid.

Article continues below

"I think the first time it (the boos) happened it was a bit of a shock and I didn’t know how to deal with it. But as I’ve got older and it’s happened one or two more times, you understand how to deal with it and you kind of shrug it off.

"In a way it’s a kind of respect to show the best players that you get whistled if you don’t perform, which I understand.

"So I just have to keep working hard, keep proving again to the fans what I can do and eventually the whistles do stop and you can get on with you career."