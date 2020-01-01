Mourinho rubbishes rumours of Rose row and offers Ndombele injury update

The pair reportedly clashed at Tottenham's training headquarters, but he denied they have fallen out and said there was simply an injury issue

Jose Mourinho says he has no problem with Danny Rose following reports they clashed at 's training ground.

Head coach Mourinho left the full-back out of his team to play on Saturday, preferring 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga.

However, Mourinho stressed the decision was the result of information provided to him late on Thursday evening by Tottenham's medical staff, who reported Rose had complained of a back problem.

"My relationship with my players is good. I love to work with my group, and that's it," Mourinho told reporters in a news conference on Tuesday. "No [disagreement] between me and Danny."

The Daily Mail reported there was a 'heated exchange' between the two on Friday when the former and boss named his side to face Watford, with Rose absent from the 18-man list.

"I don't know what you mean by tension in the air. I don't have any problem with him," Mourinho said, when asked about those claims.

"His performance against was not phenomenal. And then the Thursday before Watford, Thursday late evening, I got a call from my medical staff saying that Danny was calling them with a problem in his back and he wouldn't train the next day - so Friday, the day before the game.

"It was a bit of a surprise that on the Friday he was ready to train, so it wasn't a big problem. I receive a written report every day from my medical department, and in this case because it was too late, it was 9/10pm so it was a telephone call.

"My medical department knows that for my preparation of the next training session it's very important for me to know which players are fit."

Norwich are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, and Mourinho confirmed Rose is fit and available for that game.

Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is also set to feature, having not been used since the New Year's Day defeat at .

Injuries have troubled the former player, but Mourinho expects him to play some part against the relegation-threatened Canaries.

"When you look at when he played, he offers us something we need," Mourinho said. "Last week he worked one-on-one with a fitness coach to bring his level up before joining the group. Hopefully he can give us something tomorrow."