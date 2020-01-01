Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Lilywhites and Foxes have individual targets to be met which make this fixture a must win for either side

Hotspur host with the hopes of making it into the while the Foxes are on the bubble in a bid to finish within the top four as fifth-placed are tied on points and meet them on the final day of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Latest Odds

Tottenham have lost just one of their last eight home league games against Leicester (W5 D2) and are (2.35) with BetKing for another win.

Leicester did win the reverse fixture 2-1 at the King Power Stadium and are quoted at (3.10) to make it a league double over the north Londoners for the first time in 21 years.

A draw is priced at (3.45).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Team News

Dele Alli (thigh injury), Eric Dier (suspension), Juan Foyth (knee injury) and Tanguy Ndombele will all be missing for Spurs.

Brendan Rogers, meanwhile, will have to make do without Daniel Amartey (ankle injury, Ben Chilwell (foot injury), Christian Fuchs (Groin injury), James Maddison (hip injury), Ricardo Pereira (knee injury) and Caglar Soyuncu (red card suspension).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Preview

Tottenham are looking to secure four consecutive home league wins for the first time at their new stadium. They last did so in the Premier League in December 2018, at Wembley.

Leicester are winless in their last seven Premier League away games (D3 L4); it’s their longest run without a win on the road since a run of 15 between May 2016-February 2017.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Tips and Predictions

There have been 28 goals scored in the last six Premier League meetings between Tottenham and Leicester, at an average of 4.7 per game.

This points towards three goals or more coming out of the game which is offered at juicy odds of (1.90).

Over 2.5 goals at (1.90) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.