Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta’s charges will not want to leave any stones unturned in this high-stakes English top-flight fixture

Both Hotspur and have hopes of making it into the lucrative Premier League top four that guarantees football, and victory in what has always been a highly-entertaining north London derby, will be crucial to that reality.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Latest Odds

Spurs’ last derby victory in the league came on February 10, 2018, and they are (2.50) with BetKing to bag all three points again.

The Gunners responded with their own victory, a 4-2 win over their noisy neighbours in the following encounter, with Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting a brace. They are tipped to win at a close (2.80).

The subsequent two league fixtures between these two sides have all ended in draws and it’s (3.45) for a third straight one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Team News

Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are doubtful for Spurs while for the Gunners, Eddie Nketiah faces a possible three-game suspension which is subject to appeal after his red card against . Callum Chambers, Matteo Guendouzi, Gabriel Martinelli and Mesut Ozil are not certain of playing while Pablo Mari and Bernd Leno are certain absentees.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham are unbeaten in their three home league matches since the resumption of the Premier League. (W2, D1), while Arsenal have won two of their four away league games (L2).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Tips and Predictions

Nine of the previous 13 competitive meetings between Tottenham and Arsenal have seen both teams find the back of the net including three of the previous four.

It’s offered at a valuable (1.60) to happen once again.

Both teams to score at (1.60) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.