Tottenham freed by Levy to splash the cash amid links to Juventus star Dybala

The Spurs chairman admits that focus in north London is switching back to matters on the field after the completion of a stadium rebuild

have been freed to spend big by club chairman Daniel Levy, with focus in north London shifting back to matters on the field.

Spurs made no additions to their ranks in the summer of 2018, or in the most recent winter transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino saw his hands tied as funds were pumped into the construction of a £1 billion ($1.2bn) stadium.

That process has been completed, which means attention can once again be diverted to squad reinforcements.

Spurs have brought in more money through the announcement of a new eight-year shirt sponsorship with AIA which is reported to be worth around £320m ($400m).

Deals have already been tied up this summer for Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele, with there the promise of more to come.

midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is said to be a top target, while talk of interest in forward Paulo Dybala has emerged.

Pochettino is seemingly free to move for any target he lines up, with Levy conceding that a “new chapter” is being opened at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He said at an event in Shanghai: “We have embarked in recent years on two major capital projects, which I think in the long term will be of great benefit to the club.

“We will now continue wherever we can to improve the team.

“Now it’s [time] to continue to find ways to not only improve the commercial aspects of the club but also the football and continue to be a success.”

Spurs supporters will be hoping to see more fresh faces drafted into Pochettino’s plans before the summer deadline passes.

That is because a solid a foundation has been laid by the club.

Despite the lack of investment in recent times, Tottenham have remained a competitive outfit at home and abroad.

Another top-four finish was secured in the Premier League last season, while the club also reached the final of the .

Pochettino has conceded that he could have walked away from the club had Liverpool been overcome in Madrid, but he will be back for more in 2019-20 with a new-look squad at his disposal.