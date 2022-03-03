Tottenham favourites to sign Middlesbrough wonderkid Djed Spence amid Bayern Munich transfer links

Tottenham are favourites to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence this summer, GOAL has learned, with the Nottingham Forest loanee attracting interest from across Europe.

There has been talk of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich joining the race for the talented 21-year-old, with a number of teams in Germany said to be monitoring the buccaneering defender’s progress.

A deal of some sort is expected to be pushed through this summer, with a scramble for Spence’s signature set to be sparked when the next transfer window opens.

Which teams have been linked with Spence?

Spurs are understood to have made a bid to land Spence during the January window of 2022, with some eye-catching performances for Forest bringing him to the attention of leading sides around the world.

One particular outing against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round led to suggestions that the Gunners may be keen on doing a deal.

Several other Premier League sides have been keeping a close eye on him since then, with another impressive cup display put in as Forest sent holders Leicester packing at the fourth-round stage.

Outside of England, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are all reported to have had Spence watched since he burst onto the scene.

Tottenham, though, continue to scout him closely and are considered to be the most likely landing spot for the hot prospect.

What has been said?

Spence, who signed fresh terms with parent club Middlesbrough through to 2024 before linking up with Forest at the start of the current campaign, has sought to play down the speculation regarding his future.

He told the Nottingham Post of generating plenty of interest: “I don’t really think about what happens after my loan.

“It’s good to think about your future, but it’s always good to think about the present. You don’t want to think about the future too much, because you’ll get distracted.

“You have to focus on the now, so that’s what I’m going to do. I just want to do well for the team and for the club - just keep going.”

Spence is currently focused on helping Forest to push for a play-off spot in the Championship, while the Reds will also be back in FA Cup action on Monday when playing host to Huddersfield in the fifth round.

