Tottenham and Arsenal set for North London Derby, Barcelona meet Valladolid

Can two of the Premier League’s under-performers secure bragging rights in the capital this weekend?

and Hotspur, both European finalists last season, have both endured disappointing Premier League campaigns this time around.

The Gunners are coming to the end of a transitional year in which Unai Emery was dispatched for gross underperformance, and Mikel Arteta has begun—slowly but surely—to oversee a revolution at the Emirates Stadium.

Things are beginning to turn around, and after losing their opening two matches after the restart, they bounced back with three wins in a row, fuelling hope of European qualification.

Their hopes were dented against in midweek, as the Gunners were held 1-1, but they’ll be desperate to return to winning ways against their nearby neighbours.

Spurs were lacklustre in defeat by , and performed little better albeit as they beat 1-0 on Monday night.

Fans will be expecting a better performance against the Gunners on Sunday, when the two collide on SuperSport, and a defeat would represent a significant setback for Jose Mourinho’s troubled first year with Spurs.

“Every game is a challenge and we have had lots of games in the last few weeks,” Arsenal lef-back Kieran Tierney told journalists ahead of the match. “Tottenham is a massive game for the club and a massive game for the fans.

“We will pick ourselves up, there are positives to take from the Leicester game,” he added. "We are disappointed about the result and dropping two points, but there are still positives and we will pick ourselves up 100 percent and go again.”

Both clubs will be keen to put recent controversies behind them; Eddie Nketiah’s red card was one of the major talking points in the Gunners’ draw with Leicester, while Eric Dier’s recent suspension and the much-publicised images of Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min squabbling at half-time against have drawn attention from a valuable win for the Lilywhites.

Can they add three more points on Sunday?

Also in Premier League action this week, host on Saturday, while are away at Sheffield United on the same day.

The Reds were imperious as they downed & Hove Albion on Wednesday, with Mohamed Salah irrepressible, put can they pick up another victory at home against an obdurate Burnley side as they go in hunt of ’s record Premier League points tally?

Sean Dyche’s side are significantly reduced in numbers due to injuries and player departures due to contracts coming to an end, but they nonetheless downed away on Wednesday and will represent stern opponents.

The Blades will be buoyed by their victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers—they have seven points from nine now after a sluggish start following lockdown—but can they extend their undefeated streak against a Chelsea side closing in on a top three berth?

Thursday 9 July – vs (Premier League)

Thursday 9 July – Verona vs Milan ( )

Saturday 11 July – Sheffield vs Chelsea (Premier League)

Saturday 11 July – Liverpool vs Burnley (Premier League)

Saturday 11 July – Brighton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Saturday 11 July – vs (Serie A)

Saturday 11 July – Valladolid vs (LaLiga)

Saturday 11 July – vs (LaLiga)

Sunday 12 July – vs (Serie A)

Sunday 12 July – Tottenham vs Arsenal (Premier League)

On Thursday, Manchester United return to action away at Aston Villa, for whom safety has slipped further away following ’s victory over .

The Red Devils have hit a hot streak as the season draws to a close, with the midfield excellence of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba underpinning the menacing forward play of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Finally, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have found his best XI, although Victor Lindelof was replaced with a back problem in the 5-2 demolition of Bournemouth, which may necessitate a reshuffle.

In , Barcelona’s wobble appears to be behind them, after they ended their two-game winless run with back to back victories over and .

Admittedly, they didn’t have things all their own way against their city rivals, with Ansu Fati and Pol Lozano seeing red for each side.

However, Luis Suarez’s goal 11 minutes into the second half ultimately settled the contest and brought Barca one point behind Real having played a game more.

If beat Deportivo , who have lost their last five matches, at home on Friday, as they are expected to do, then the pressure will be right back on the Catalan giants when they travel away to , live on SuperSport, on Saturday evening.

We’re also set for two mouth-watering ties in this weekend, beginning with Juventus against Atalanta on Saturday evening.

Juve were exposed against AC Milan in Tuesday night’s thriller, taking a 2-0 lead after goals from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo, only for the hosts to roar back into contention with four goals in the last half an hour.

It ended the Old Lady’s four-game Serie A winning streak, and was their first defeat in the league since a shock loss at Hellas Verona in early February.

Defeats for and Internazionale against Lecce and respectively means defeat wasn’t as costly as it might have been, although third-placed Atalanta are on an excellent winning run and will be keen to secure a statement victory.

Milan may have turned a corner under Stefano Pioli—they’ve taken 13 points from the last 15—and they can overtake Napoli and move into the places with a win away in Campania on Sunday.