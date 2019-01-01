Tosun, Iwobi, Kean responsible for bizarre Everton stat

The Toffees generated an intriguing statistic on Saturday, during their 0-0 draw with Arsenal, as Duncan Ferguson's ruthlessness was again on show

It’s a rare occurrence in football when a substitute is substituted, with managers only resorting to this in very unique and specific circumstances.

Not so at , it appears, with the Toffees making something of a habit of substituting the sub this season.

For context, no Premier League this season have subbed off a substitute this campaign…apart from the Toffees, who have taken off a player who’s been brought on a whopping three times already.

Bizarrely, the Merseysiders have done this twice in the space of a week, with Moise Kean replaced after being brought on against last weekend, only to be replaced at the death, and Cenk Tosun suffering the same fate against on Saturday.

The international reacted furiously when he was replaced after 69 minutes of action, having earlier been brought on for injured Alex Iwobi in the 11th minute.

Tosun—who was taken off for Kean—trudged straight down the tunnel after being replaced, clearly unimpressed with another ruthless move by interim coach Duncan Ferguson.

Iwobi himself had earlier suffered this ignominy this season, having himself been taken off against in September after being introduced for Theo Walcott.

On that occasion, out-of-sorts Kean was also involved, as he was the player who replaced Iwobi with 16 minutes to play!

The trio will surely all hope that their chances of playing the full 90 minutes more often will improve following the club’s decision to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new permanent head coach.