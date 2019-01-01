Torreira denies AC Milan offer and reiterates Arsenal commitment

The Uruguay international suggested he will stay in London despite ongoing reports that he will reunite with his former Sampdoria coach in Milan

midfielder Lucas Torreira has denied reports that he is close to joining this summer.

The Uruguayan has been linked with a return to just one year after he left for the Gunners in a £26 million ($33m) move.

The 23-year-old was a key player for Unai Emery's side, making 50 appearances in all competitions as they reached the final and finished fifth in the Premier League.

He is tied to the north London outfit for a further four years, but Milan are said to be preparing an offer for him as they look to reunite him with his former Sampdoria coach, Marco Giampaolo, who took the helm at San Siro this month.

The latest reports say they will offer Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez as part of the deal to land Torreira, who admitted a few weeks ago that he struggled to adapt to life in because of the weather and language, saying: "I liked living in more."

But he says he has not heard from the Italian outfit and is enjoying his time at Arsenal, suggesting he is set to stay put this summer.

"Nobody from AC Milan has got in touch with me," he told reporters heading into 's Copa America clash with .

"Today I’m in the Premier [League] and happy to be part of Arsenal. Adapting was not easy, but I only think about the team. I’m happy to be there."

Last week, Torreira's agent said there had been no approach from the Italian side, but said that a reunion with Giampaolo would be "special" for the player.

“I know nothing about the Rossoneri's interest, no one contacted me,” he said.

“I have learned of this possibility through the press.

“Could a call from Giampaolo be something special for Lucas? Yes, clearly.”

Torreira has previously expressed a desire to play for Boca Juniors, saying it has been his dream to represent the Argentine giants since childhood.