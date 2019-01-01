Tornadoes’ Reuben Ogbonnaya predicts an end to Smart City's impressive run

The Ikon Allah Boys defender has asserted that he and his teammates are working hard to stop the march of the giant-killers

Niger Tornadoes' Reuben Ogbonnaya has assured that 'giant-killers' Smart City will meet their end when they clash on Friday in the quarter-final of the Federation Cup slated for Ilorin.

Tornadoes sent Cynosure FC packing in the last round while the Lagos based Smart City continued their good run when they defeated Shooting Stars.

Ogbonnaya said even though Smart City have accounted for the elimination of and Shooting Stars, they are confident they can put an end to the lower division side's superlative performances so far in the 2019 Federation Cup.

“We know that Smart City have beaten both Enyimba and Shooting Stars before they got to this stage but we are different from these two teams and others that they have faced,” Ogbonnaya told Goal .

“We are very confident that we are going to put them where they belong on Friday. We have been training very hard and perfecting our strategy to ensure that we beat them.

"We know that they are a team we cannot take for granted and that they are also a team that will be coming into the game with confidence because of the results they have had.

“We just have to play our normal game and pray that things go our way as expected. I am happy that we do not have serious injury worries too ahead of the game. Almost all the players are in top shape and are raring to go.”

Tornadoes were Federation Cup finalists in 2017 when they lost narrowly to Akwa United.

Federation Cup Quarterfinal fixtures and Venues

Friday, June 28, 2019

Vs (Ijebu Ode)

Niger Tornadoes Vs Smart City (Ilorin)

Article continues below

Bendel Insurance Vs Calabar Rovers (Enugu)

Vs Aklosendi (Kaduna)