Tornadoes' Bernard Ogbe looking forward to Rivers United clash

The Ikon Allah Boys tactician has expressed his confidence that they are starting the season with a flourish against the Pride of Rivers

Niger Tornadoes head coach, Bernard Ogbe has disclosed that his players are looking forward to their first home game against Rivers United on Wednesday at the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna.

Tornadoes were spared from Matchday One roster last Sunday because their opponents, Enugu Rangers were involved in a continental game fixture against Bantu FC of Lesotho in Maseru.

They will face the Pride of Rivers who were also rested from the first game of the season with Remo Stars, their opening day opponents, among the four newly promoted clubs given extended break after an exhaustive season in the lower league.

Ogbe who resumed as the gaffer of Ikon Allah Boys opined that he has prepared the hearts of his players to be ready for what Rivers United will throw at them and that they are gunning for their first three points of the season.

“We are looking forward to the first game against Rivers United because the boys have prepared very hard for it. We really wanted to face Enugu Rangers but they were engaged with the continental game,” Ogbe told Goal.

“We have had a long preseason and have been expecting to start our matches on Sunday but we have to respect what we met on ground. We have fixed our sights on the game with Rivers United and we are hoping to kick-start our season from there. We will give them the respect they are due.

“The players have played a lot of friendly matches and we have outlined what we must do to ensure that we start the season on a good note. It is a new season and with the abridged league format we can’t afford to lose any home points.”