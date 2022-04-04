Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds experienced a "top 10 life moment" when he saw his side secure a place in the FA Trophy final.

The actor was stunned by an incredible lob from outside the box by Wrexham star Paul Mullin which gave the Welsh team the lead in the semi-final against Stockport on Saturday.

Mullin struck twice in stoppage time in the second half to send the National League team through to the final at Wembley, and Reynolds made him go viral by sharing his opener on Twitter.

What has been said?

Seeing this in person was a top ten life moment for me. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC https://t.co/IlIPDwos5V — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2022

Wrexham posted the video on their official Twitter account and Reynolds shared it with the caption: "Seeing this in person was a top ten life moment for me. Thank you."

A 'surreal' moment for Mullin

Mullin has been amazed by the reaction his goal has received since Reynolds made his post, telling BBC Radio Wales: "With Ryan and Rob [McElhenney, fellow owner] involved with the club it's always a bit hectic around us.

"But at the weekend, that goal's gone viral and Ryan's putting it everywhere.

"My phone's not stopped doing backflips and I've had to put it on sleep mode to get some sleep.

"But it's surreal sometimes the type of attention that the Hollywood superstars bring to the club and the area, highlighting a lot of things in Wales and Wrexham.

"It's good to see and all the fans are on a high at the moment."

He added: "He said he'd never experienced anything like it and I often say to him that football gives you every emotion and it's impossible to describe how it makes you feel.

"I think Saturday gave him the feelings that he probably hadn't experienced before in life."

Reynolds promises to attend final

Wrexham will meet National League team Bromley in the FA Trophy final at Wembley on May 22, and Reynolds says he will be there to see his side on the big stage.

He told BBC Sport: "I got in at eight this morning, seven this morning, and I'll be home by eight, 10 tonight, to New York. It's a bit of a commute but, man, was that worth it. I'll take anything, that was really exciting."

"Oh, I wouldn't miss [the final]. Are you kidding me? Wembley, that's once in a lifetime."

