Tony Bolus: MFM unveil new coach to replace Fidelis Ilechukwu

The incoming manager has promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor

Professional Football League ( ) side MFM have unveiled Tony Bolus as the team's new head coach following the departure of their erstwhile manager Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Bolus, a former assistant to Imama Amakpakabo at Enugu and former head coach of Giwa FC was considered as the best replacement for Ilechukwu after a rigorous screening process by the MFM management.

According to an official statement from MFM, coach Bolous penned a three-year deal that would keep him with the Lagos-based team until 2022.

The manager disclosed to the MFM media team shortly after the unveiling ceremony that he will consolidate on the standard of the team.

"MFM has a standard already that we really need to start building on, you know it has been a team that has been to the continent,” Bolus said in his first interview as MFM coach.

"Lagos State as a whole has the talent and we need to build on what the former coach has put on the ground.

“He has done a good job and we will continue from where he stopped."

While appreciating the MFM club hierarchy for believing in him, coach Bolus appealed to the fans of the club to be patient with him as he tries to hit the ground running.

"I need to appreciate the board of MFM, the management and my father in the Lord Dr. DK Olukoya for having the faith in me and for giving me this task,” he continued.

"Also I need to appreciate the fans of MFM FC, they have been solidly behind the team and I just plead for their support.

"You know we are starting all over again so they just need to have patience with us. I need their support to succeed and I promise that we will give them good football and the desired results."