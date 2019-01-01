Toni Payne shines as Sevilla hold Zenatha Coleman’s Valencia

The Nigerian-American provided an assist to help Cristian Toro's ladies to a vital draw with Valencia at the Estadio Viejo Nervión

Toni Payne put in an impressive performance as Sevilla forced Valencia to a 2-2 draw in Wednesday's Spanish Superliga game.

The Nigerian-American, who has been a regular for the Las Rojiblancas, featuring in 18 games since joining from Ajax this season, provided the assist for her side's opening goal.

Nadezhda Karpova netted the opener from a fine pass off the foot of Payne two minutes into the encounter at the Ciudad Deportiva José Ramón Cisneros Palacios.

However, Maria Paz scored the equaliser for Zenatha Coleman's side in the 22nd minute to ensure a 1-1 draw at the half time.

In the 54th minute, Paz grabbed her brace of the match through Marta Carro's assist but Jenni Morilla struck four minutes from regulation time to force both teams to share the spoils.

Just like Namibia's Coleman, Payne also featured for the entire duration of the game and has now grabbed two assists and four goals this season.

The draw lifts Sevilla to 15th on the log with 16 points from 21 games, while Valencia remains seventh with 28 points.

Sevilla will visit Estadio Municipal de Anoeta for a Spanish Queen's Cup semi-final showdown with Real Sociedad on Sunday.