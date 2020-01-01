Toni Payne: Nigeria striker scores in Sevilla loss

Efforts of the Nigerian forward was not enough to save her Spanish outfit from a defeat in Madrid on Saturday

Toni Payne netted once for Logrono but they crumbled 5-1 to Tacon in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola fixture on Saturday.

Following a 2-2 draw at home with , the Nigerian forward was aiming to shock the hosts, having netted three times despite 's sluggish start to their campaign this season.



Payne fired Sevilla in front off Raquel Pinel's assist within just nine minutes into the encounter before it all went south for the visitors as the hosts found their way back into the contest.

However, Lorena Navarro levelled matters in the 22nd minute for Tacon, before Maite Albarran's own goal and Chioma Ugogagu, Osinachi Ohale and Gema Prieto found the back of the net.

Payne, who played from the start to finish has now scored four goals in 14 outings for Cristian Toro's side this season

The loss leaves Sevilla in 10th on the log with 14 points and they will aim to end their winless run against Tenerife on January 12.