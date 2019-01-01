Tochukwu Oluehi not included in Nigeria's WAFU Women's Cup squad

Thomas Dennerby has named his squad, leaving out the veteran Super Falcons goalkeeper for the tournament in Abidjan

Tochukwu Oluehi has been left out of 's 20-player squad for the 2019 WAFU Women's Cup,which takes place from May 8-18 in Cote d'Ivoire.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who was the heroine when Nigeria won the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in , failed to make the squad due to an injury.

The Super Falcons will make their second appearance at the regional tournament and have been drawn against Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso in Group B.

The 20-player squad picked by coach Thomas Dennerby is made up of three goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and seven forwards.

Dennerby will hope to use the eight-nation regional tournament to intensify his side's preparations for the 2019 Women's World Cup in .

The team, who finished third last year, will depart for Abidjan on Tuesday and will commence their campaign against the Burkinabes on Thursday.

Squad in Full:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Alaba Jonathan

Article continues below

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Chidinma Okeke; Mary Ologbosere; Mariam Ibrahim; Evelyn Nwabuoku

Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia; Amarachi Okoronkwo; Cynthia Aku; Adebisi Saheed; Peace Efih

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu; Alice Ogebe; Chioma Wogu; Esther Sunday; Rafiat Sule; Joy Bokiri; Rita Okoro