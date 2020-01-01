Tisserand: DR Congo defender reveals Fenerbahce goal after Wolfsburg exit

The 27-year-old is eager to start a new adventure in Turkey after he ended his three-year stint in the Bundesliga

New signing Marcel Tisserand is focused on making fans in Istanbul happy by helping the club win the Turkish Super Lig title this season and qualify for the Uefa .

Tisserand signed a three-year deal with the option for an additional year with the Ulker Stadium outfit from side .

The DR Congo international is the fourth African star in Erol Bulut’s team after Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues, 's Mame Thiam and 's Nabil Dirar.

More teams

Ailemize hoş geldin, Marcel Tisserand! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/zshbx3c1JG — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 15, 2020

After he was unveiled to the media on Tuesday, the former defender expressed his excitement to join the 19-time Super Lig champions and his desire to help them return to the elite European competition.

“It is a very good day for me. I’ve wanted to come to Fenerbahce for a long time,” Tisserand told the club website.

“We had very nice meetings. I am very enthusiastic. I am sure I will contribute to this team. I am very happy.

“Whoever knows me knows that I am a very ambitious player. I am a football player who wants to win every match that's why I came to Fenerbahce, to the right club.

“We have a goal to make the fans happy; to first, reclaim the championship and play the Champions League.”

Tisserand initially joined Wolfsburg on a loan deal from Ingolstadt 04 in 2017 and it was made permanent at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Article continues below

He played 53 competitive matches with the from 2017-2020, which include 41 appearances in the Bundesliga with two goals to his name.

Born in to a French father and Congolese mother, Tisserand opted to play for Democratic Republic of Congo on the international scene and he played for their U19, and U20 teams before his invitation to the senior team in 2016.

He made his ' debut in an international friendly match against Romania in May 2016 and he played every minute of the country’s games at the 2019 in before they were eliminated by Madagascar in the Round of 16.