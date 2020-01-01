Tin City Queens are maiden Plateau State Women's League champions

The Jos-based team clinched the first-ever state-wide league competition after a comfortable victory over Gotaks

Tin City Queens won the inaugural Plateau State Women's League title after a 4-1 final comeback victory over Gotaks in Jos on Thursday.

The maiden women's club competition featured nine teams split into two groups, with Gotaks and Pankshin advancing from Group A, while Tin City and Mees Palace progressed from Group B.

To reach the final, Gotaks outscored Mees Palace 4-2 to book a final spot, while Tin City thrashed Pankshin 4-0 in the semi-finals.

At Rwang Pam Stadium, Makplang Gwantu opened the scoring for the Mangu-based club after just nine minutes of action.

However, Tin City did not allow the visitors' early lead celebration to last for long as they secured their crucial equaliser from a goalmouth scramble through Gift Emmanuel two minutes later.

A minute thereafter, Emmanuel doubled the lead for Tin City after profiting from the Gotaks goalkeeper's howler to bag her second of the match.

Gotaks' woes were compounded when Blessing Steven gifted the hosts the third goal of the match after she mistakingly fired into her own net trying to clear the ball in the 26th minute.

After the break, the hosts continued from where they left off as Mary Godwin scored in the 66th minute to wrap up the triumph.

Following their triumph, the Tin City ladies were rewarded with a giant trophy, gold medals and a set of jerseys, while Gotaks went home with jerseys and silver medals as runners-up.

Earlier at the same venue, Mees Palace Lynx claimed the third place crown following a 3-2 victory over Pankshin United FC thanks to strikes from Daniella Lot, Princess Philip and Joy Igbokwe.

For individual prizes, Lot was named the Most Valuable Player, Mary Godwin of Tin City Queens won the top scorer gong, with 10 goals.

Benedicta of Joe-K Angels bagged the Golden Gloves, while Pankshin Queens claimed the Fair Play Award.