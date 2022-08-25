Timothy Ouma: IF Elfsborg confirm signing of Kenya youngster from Nairobi City Stars

The 18-year-old directly contributed to 15 goals for Simba wa Nairobi last season and has now signed a deal that will keep him at his new team

Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg have confirmed the signing of Kenya international Timothy Noor Ouma from Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Nairobi City Stars.

The versatile attacker has been in ascendancy and last season, he managed to score seven goals and provide eight assists in the 29 Kenyan top-tier matches.

The 18-year-old's exploits caught the eye of the Yellow Ones who did not hesitate to go for the services of the player who has signed a contract until 2026.

What has the player said?

"It feels fantastic to be here! Everything is new to me - but the arena and the surroundings here are very good. Now I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates," Ouma said as quoted by the club's website.

"I have seen a few matches Elfsborg played and think it looks good. I have always wanted to play in Europe and like the team's style of play. I am impressed by the players and think I will fit in well here."

The teenager has featured for the Kenya national team twice; all the appearances came in 2021 during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda respectively.

"I was called up at short notice in the U20s but didn't get the chance to play. That same year I got to play in the senior team instead, and there I played with Joseph Okumu. He told me about Elfsborg and said it's a good association and a good team to play in," Ouma added.

The youngster has further revealed the strengths and the targets he has set for his new team.

"I am good at holding, controlling and distributing the ball. My personal goal is to take a place in the starting eleven as quickly as possible."

Elfsborg manager Stefan Andreasson is delighted to have captured the versatile attacker who he wants to keep improving.

"Timothy is a player that we have followed for a long time and that we are now very happy to welcome to IF Elfsborg," the tactician stated.

"After a good dialogue with Nairobi Stars and a strong desire from Timothy to come to IF Elfsborg, Timothy is now being bought off from Nairobi Stars and has signed a contract valid until the 2026 season. Now we look forward to continuing to develop him as a player and person."