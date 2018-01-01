Timo Werner drops Bayern Munich hint amid links with Bundesliga giants

The forward says RB Leipzig remain in the frame for next season, but says only one club in Germany is a long-term option

Timo Werner appeared to drop the biggest hint yet that he wants a move to Bayern Munich next season.

The RB Leipzig forward was not able to make much of an impact as the two sides faced off on Wednesday.

Franck Ribery scored the game's only goal as Bayern took a 1-0 win in the midweek contest to close the gap on league leaders Borussia Dortmund to just six points and to open up a five-point lead on fourth-placed Leipzig.

Reports have surfaced in recent days that Werner is pushing for a move to Bayern, with German outlet Bild having claimed that the German giants now view the 22-year-old as a realistic option having seen his development over the last year.

And Werner has now dropped a rather sizable hint that he sees Bayern as potential landing spot.

"I’ve had a nice two and a half years at Leipzig, so they are in the picture [for next season]," he told Sky Sports Germany.

"There are other clubs in the picture. If you play in Germany and want to stay in Germany, there is only one club in question.”

Werner has notched 10 goals and two assists in the Bundesliga in this season, matching the goal total of Bayern's leading scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac also hailed the forward's skills ahead of their meeting on Wednesday, while attempting to downplay talk of a move being in the works.

“Timo Werner is a great player with great skills,” Kovac told Kicker. “What happens in the winter or next summer, we’ll leave that alone.”

Werner's deal with Leipzig runs through the 2020 season, leaving him primed to either sign a new deal or make a move either during the winter window or next summer.

Leipzig will close out the first half of their season on Saturday with a clash against Werder Bremen ahead of the winter break.

The club will then be out of action until January 19, when they will take on league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern also have one fixture remaining in 2018 as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt as part of Saturday's slate of games.