'Time for Kaizer Chiefs to win the 2019/20 PSL title' - Akpeyi

The Amakhosi keeper is upbeat when it comes to their championship chances, but wants them to keep concentrating

goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has declared his ambition to lift the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title this season, but he is aware that it’s still a long way until it is decided in May.

The Nigerian international has scooped the PSL Player of the Month for September and October, saying he is praying to lift his first major title in .

With the former skipper having filled the void left by the injured Itumeleng Khune at Naturena, Amakhosi are hot favourites to win the coveted crown as they lead the table with 31 points from 12 games.

“We believe we can win the league title because of the points and the gap we have opened. That will help us in the second round,” Akpeyi told the media.

“However, that doesn’t mean we must just relax and not to work hard. I want to win the PSL title, I am hunting for it.

“I pray to God that it can happen and I believe this is the time. We just need to remain focused because the signs are there.”

With coach Ernst Middendorp and his men left with two games to wrap up their first-round assignments, the Super Eagles international has called for hunger as they will face Bloemfontein and before the Christmas break.

“It’s very important that we must pull up our socks and collect maximum points in the next two games,” he added.

“We are where we are not by pure luck or miracle, but it’s because we have worked hard. We just have to maintain our position.

“We know the season will be wrapped up in May and you win the PSL title on the last game. That is why we must maintain our momentum.”

Fresh from a 4-0 win over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night, the Nigerian’s experience has proven to be vital for the Soweto giants as he helped them return to winning ways after their Telkom Knockout Cup exit.

On the other hand, they will now wait to face Phunya Sele Sele at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, December 7.