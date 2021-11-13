Time for brave Bafana Bafana boss Broos to get some credit

Considering where the team came from, Bafana Bafana's form under Belgian Hugo Broos has been nothing short of sensational.



Taken into account that Bafana bombed out of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers earlier this year under Molefi Ntseki and that the national team has generally been on a downward spiral for 10 or 15 years, the form they've shown under Broos - four wins and a draw from five qualifiers, has been phenomenal, and unexpected.



All the more so when considering the challenges he had with a work permit and with having to return to Belgium for his Covid-19 vaccinations shortly after having accepted the job in May.



Brave calls, big names dropped





Broos has for the most part stayed true to his mantra of a youthful Bafana setup. And he's not been afraid to leave out some of South African soccer's biggest names; the likes of Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero and Andile Jali. Former captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has also found himself out of the squad.



The Belgian has been brave enough to put his trust in inexperienced players from some of South Africa's smaller clubs; the likes of Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) and Cape Town City left-back Terrence Mashego. All have responded positively with some fine performances.



Attack-minded



For Thursday night's game against Zimbabwe, Broos started with four forwards in Hlongwane, Keagan Dolly, Makgopa and Percy Tau, while playing only two defensive midfielders (Thibang Phete, and the more forward-thinking Teboho Mokoena, who scored the only goal).



It was a brave, positive setup, and might well be the way to go against Ghana – attack can sometimes be the best form of defence.



However. the temptation might be there to bring in an extra midfield grafter such as Brooks in place of one of the front four, but even so, South Africa would carry an attack that currently has a cutting edge to it, whichever combination plays.



A perfectionist



What we don't see much from the outside is the mentality a coach brings to a team. Broos' strict, no-nonsense approach seems to work though, and the levels of focus his men have shown are testament to that.



Further illustrating his quest for improvement and to get the best out of his players, was the former Afcon-winning coach's demeanour after the Zimbabwe win.



He was far from satisfied: “It is a pity that we made this kind of performance tonight and players know it. I saw in the dressing room there was no joy or no party or anything like that," Broos said in his post-game interview on SABC1.



“They are happy for having won the match, but there is a big difference to what we saw in the dressing room after the win over Ghana or the win over Ethiopia recently.



“They know that this performance against Zimbabwe was not good, but I am sure they will be more ready for the important match on Sunday away from home."



That the players were also not content with their showing against Zimbabwe suggests that Broos' influence is rubbing off on them.



The Bafana Bafana contingent will however need every bit of their new-found focus and confidence for the final Group G match against Ghana on Sunday night at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Lose, and South Africa's dream of going to Qatar next year is over. Broos though remains trustful of his men.



“In the past, we played good football in some games, where we showed the mentality, but what happened tonight doesn’t mean I have to start to doubt the team," the 69-year-old said.



“I don’t have a reason why they played the way they did. I asked Percy after the game, 'what happened?' Nobody knows it and it was not good. I am not anxious, I am sure that on Sunday there will be a better South Africa.”