Timber-loader’s Mohammed: We never played against a team at such a high level

The gaffer of the non-league side has thumbed up the performance of Rivers United whom he confessed brought out the best in his players

Timber-loader head coach, Kasimu Mohammed has drawn positive notes from the 4-0 thrashing they received against Professional Football League ( ) side, Rivers United on Saturday in Lafia in the Federation Cup Round of 64.

The non-league side didn’t know what hit them when the Pride of Rivers swooped on them like bees with goals through Peter Ubakanma’s brace and one each from Bright Onyedikachi and Ossy Martins.

Mohammed is popularly known as Socrates, and in a philosophical manner, he stated that his players have learned from their heavy loss to .

“This was not a bad game because we have never played against a team at such a high level before,” Mohammed told Rivers United media.

“Rivers United is a good team and I appreciate the way they played against us. We will have to go back home and look at the areas we have made mistakes to make necessary corrections and continue on what we must do to improve the team.”