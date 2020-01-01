Timbe: Reading FC confirm talks with Beijing Renhe over Harambee Star

The Kenyan signed a sixth-month loan deal with the English side and the contract is expected to end in June

Championship side Reading FC have confirmed contract talks between them and Beijing Renhe are ongoing concerning Kenyan international Ayub Timbe.

Timbe joined the English club from the Chinses side for a short-term stint and a decision concerning his future is expected to be a subject of intense debate as the contract is expected to end soon.

The forward is among the five players at Reading on loan terms and the club has revealed all the talks are expected to be finalised before the end of this month.

“Discussions with , AS , , Beijing Renhe and are ongoing regarding the five loan players extending their contracts to the end of July – these discussions will be concluded before the end of June when each of our current loanees’ deals with the club is set to expire,” the club's Friday statement read.

Reading confirmed six players have extended their respective stays with the club.

“Reading Football Club can confirm that six of the seven players whose contracts with the club were due to expire at the end of June have now signed extensions with the club enabling them to play for our first team until the end of the protracted 2019-20 campaign,” the statement added.

“Charlie Adam, Tyler Blackett, Chris Gunter, Garath McCleary, Jordan Obita and Gabe Osho have all offered to extend their services to the club until the end of July – we are grateful to all six professionals for their continued commitment to the Royals cause as we aim to end this campaign as strongly as possible.

“The deadline for signing these short-term contract extensions passed earlier this week and young forward Danny Loader opted not to sign an extension. Danny will remain available for selection for the final two fixtures in June – away and home – but will then no longer be under contract as a registered player for Reading Football Club.

“However, the offer of a longer-term contract remains on the table for Danny should he wish to continue to represent the Royals for the remaining six games of this season and keep progressing his career in RG2 beyond the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign."

Reading will take on Derby County on June 27 in their next fixture.