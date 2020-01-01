'Tierney the star of Arsenal's defence' – Ashley Cole heaps praise on Gunners full-back

The 23-year-old has impressed for the Gunners since the Premier League's return and earned praise from the former defender

Kieran Tierney has become the star of ’s defence in recent weeks, according to former left-back Ashley Cole.

The Gunners full-back joined from in a £25 million ($31m) deal last August but injuries have limited him to just 18 appearances in all competitions.

He has featured in all seven matches Mikel Arteta's team have played since English football returned from a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus.

The international has had a big impact for the north London outfit amid their current five-game unbeaten run and was even named man of the match in the 2-1 win at in the at the end of June.

The 23-year-old's form has been praised by coach Arteta as well as former Arsenal star Ray Parlour and Cole is the latest to hail him as one of the heroes of the current side.

"He came to Arsenal with high expectations. Watching him at Celtic he was brilliant," ex- international Cole told Sky Sports.

"He came carrying an injury, he didn't start the season and now he's starting to get back to fitness.

"For me, he's been the star of this Arsenal defence. Whether it's a three or an out-and-out left-back.

"I think he has top qualities. He can play into a striker, join the attacks well, a good quality of pass, he can defend in one vs one situations.

"He seems like a defender that doesn't want to be beat. He's not happy when crosses go in. I think for Arsenal, he's a great player.

"Of course he can improve but I think so far he's been brilliant for Arsenal."

Arsenal remain in contention to secure a place in Europe next season thanks to their recent results, as they sit five points behind fifth-place and nine behind , who are fourth in the table.

Tierney credited Arteta with the team's recent consistency and believes they have made good progress under the Spaniard.

"The boss has been brilliant,” Tierney said after the draw against Leicester, adding: "I think everybody can see we are progressing well, we have still got a long way to go but we are doing all we can, listening to everything he says and we all believe."