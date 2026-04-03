'Three-quarters of Ajax fans don't want him to sign a new contract'

Henk Spaan is looking forward to the match between Ajax and FC Twente. The columnist for Het Parool is particularly keen to see what Wout Weghorst will get up to against the Enschede-based club.

Spaan writes that he is looking forward to the Eredivisie clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA for various reasons. “The first is Wout.”

“On Ajax Showtime, an online fanzine, they ran a poll: should Ajax offer Weghorst a new contract or not? A quarter of the five hundred participants said yes, three quarters said no,” Spaan shares the results.

He himself is still giving Weghorst the benefit of the doubt, awarding him a 6 in the ‘Spaan gives marks’ section. “This will motivate Wout, because all the talk about him spurs him on.”

The 33-year-old Weghorst played 1,706 minutes for Ajax this season, spread across 27 official matches.

In those matches, Weghorst scored seven goals and provided two assists. His contract with Ajax therefore expires at the end of this season.

During the recent international break, Weghorst played his 50th and 51st international matches for the Netherlands national team.