Three changes Bafana Bafana need to make to compete with Ghana

The Black Stars lead Group G with three points after they beat Ethiopia 1-0, while South Africa and Zimbabwe have a point each following a 0-0 draw

Bafana Bafana head into their second 2022 World Cup qualifying match on Monday evening when they host Ghana at the FNB Stadium.

A draw against Ghana would be a decent enough result for what is a young Bafana side made up of a bunch of players who have not enjoyed much game-time together as a unit.

Defeat, though, would be a big setback - it would leave Hugo Broos' team five points adrift of the group leaders.

Certainly, South Africa will need to up the performance they gave against Zimbabwe by several notches if they are to get at least a point in Soweto on Monday.

Re-unite Mbule with Mokoena

Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena have enjoyed a wonderful partnership for SuperSport United over the past few years in central midfield, having also played in the club's junior ranks together, and before that, at the Harmony Academy in the Free State.



There's a telepathic understanding between the two, who can both operate as box-to-box midfielders, doing the hard graft in the engine room as well as creating goals. In a young inexperienced Bafana side, the familiarity the two SuperSport men have with each other could be crucial.





Mbule, a player with vision and guile, came on as a second half substitute against Zimbabwe, but should start on Monday, in place of Gift Links. Mbule and Mokoena should operate just in front of holding midfielder Mothobi Mvala, whose presence in that position is becoming increasingly important for the national team. That would give Bafana an industrious yet creative midfield three.

Set Hlongwane loose

Bongokuhle Hlongwane should replace what was an ineffective Evidence Makgopa; the Maritzburg man can play as a left-sided attacker, with Percy Tau the central striker, and Luther Singh on the right.

The three of them would bring plenty of mobility and skill to the front-line - as a big target-man, Makgopa does not carry the same sort of energy.

Hlongwane has the ability to beat players out wide and his speed means that within a second or two, suddenly he’s bearing down on goal and firing in those dipping, curling angled shots from the edges of the box - he does that regularly and with great effect for Maritzburg United.

His natural energy and powerful physique will give the Black Stars defenders a lot to deal with, which could hopefully free Tau up a bit - the Bafana vice-captain was disappointing against Zimbabwe, but we all know what he's capable of.

Give the new Kaizer Chiefs left-back a run

Sacrificing Links in midfield could mean that Bafana lose some width out on the left. But that can be countered by starting Sibusiso Mabiliso at left-back in place of Nyiko Mobbie. As a right-footer, Mobbie struggled to offer penetration in the attack against Zimbabwe and Mabiliso could offer significantly more in that role.

Wholesale changes would be asking for trouble - Bafana need some consistency and the players need to get used to each other. But with a few tweaks, three changes in this case, South Africa can give themselves a significantly better chance against the mighty Black Stars.