Thomas Dennerby: Sunday Dare invites Swedish coach to resolve Nigeria future

The nation's sports ministry boss requested the tactician's presence in a move to resolve the latter's issue with his employers

's Sports Minister Sunday Dare has invited Thomas Dennerby to the country to resolve his future as the Super Falcons head coach, Goal understands.

The invitation is part of the resolution move by the sports ministry boss following reports that the Swede was considering leaving his post due to alleged interference and lack of cooperation.

On Monday, Dare had assured he will resolve the matter between Dennerby and the Nigeria Football Federation in the interest of sport's development.

"I have personally stepped into the matter of Thomas Dennerby, the coach of Super Falcons," Dare disclosed via his official Twitter account.

"I received a brief this morning and will proceed to seek a quick resolution to ensure he continues to coach Nigeria’s female team.

"I had a constructive conversation on the telephone with Super Falcons coach Dennerby in .

"I have also spoken with the NFF leadership. We are working to resolve the issues in the interest of football development."

And following a phone discussion, a source close to the minister disclosed Dennerby will return to Nigeria on Saturday and expected to meet the minister to discuss his future.

"They had a smooth chat on the phone and the minister has requested him to come back to Nigeria in order to resolve the matter conclusively," the source informed Goal.

The outcome of the truce meeting is expected to decide whether the 60-year-old tactician will continue or eventually leave the Super Falcons post.

Article continues below

The team are preparing for next month's crucial Olympic Qualifiers third round double-header with Cote d'Ivoire.

The first leg tie is scheduled for October 2 in Abidjan, while the reserve fixture will be played in Lagos four days later.

The winner between the two nations will face either or Gabon in the fourth round of the qualifying series in November.