Thomas Dennerby names 24-woman Nigeria squad for Cyprus Women's Cup
Thomas Dennerby has named his 24-woman squad for Nigeria's debut campaign at the 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup.
The Swede tactician stuck with the bulk of players that won the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana and featured in January's trip to China.
In Wuhua, the Super Falcons bowed to a 3-0 defeat against hosts and eventual winners China before they thrashed Romania 4-1 to claim the third-place crown.
Uchenna Kanu, who recently made headlines for her fine form with US’s Southeastern University and Rivers Angel's Cecilia were called up for the annual invitational competition.
The reigning African queens are drawn against Belgium, Austria and Slovakia in Group C and will begin their campaign for glory against Austria on Wednesday at AEK Arena, Larnaca.
FULL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)
Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjomar, Norway), Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum AIF, Sweden)
Midfielders: Ceclia Nku(River Angels), Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Okobi (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Halimat Ayinde (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden).
Forwards: Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Rasheedat Ajibade (Avaldsnes IL, Norway); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona ), Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA); Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan), Ini-Abasi Umutong (Brighton& Hove Albion, England) and Uchenna Kanu (Southestern University, USA), Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels).