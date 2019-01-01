Thomas Dennerby names 24-woman Nigeria squad for Cyprus Women's Cup

The Swede has named his squad for this week's tournament in Cyprus with Uchenna Kanu and Cecilia Nku the new entrants

Thomas Dennerby has named his 24-woman squad for 's debut campaign at the 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup.

The Swede tactician stuck with the bulk of players that won the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in and featured in January's trip to .

In Wuhua, the Super Falcons bowed to a 3-0 defeat against hosts and eventual winners before they thrashed Romania 4-1 to claim the third-place crown.

Uchenna Kanu, who recently made headlines for her fine form with US’s Southeastern University and Rivers Angel's Cecilia were called up for the annual invitational competition.

The reigning African queens are drawn against , and Slovakia in Group C and will begin their campaign for glory against Austria on Wednesday at AEK Arena, Larnaca.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjomar, Norway), Faith Michael (Pitea IF, ); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum AIF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Ceclia Nku(River Angels), Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Okobi (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Halimat Ayinde (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden).

Forwards: Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Rasheedat Ajibade (Avaldsnes IL, Norway); Asisat Oshoala (FC ), Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA); Desire Oparanozie (En Avant , ); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, ); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan), Ini-Abasi Umutong ( & Hove Albion, ) and Uchenna Kanu (Southestern University, USA), Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels).